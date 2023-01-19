I’m horrified by the lies and dishonesty exhibited by Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson, who attempted to change our votes in the wee hours after Jan. 6, 2021, and the new MAGA House leadership.
For all their talk of draining the swamp, their actions have been extremely swampy: gutting the Office of Congressional Ethics, creating sham committees like the Weaponization of Government subcommittee to undermine investigations into the January 6 insurrection.
I have the 700 page book. It’s very thorough and available to all. The hearings were public and are available to everyone now on the internet. The January 6 committee has been totally transparent yet the Greedy Old Propagandist politicians have set up what is essentially a new version of the fascist “House Committee on UnAmerican Activities” from the past.
They’ve used their very first vote to make it easier for the ultra-rich to cheat on their taxes. If they don’t pay their fair share, we pay more, or do without!
Kevin McCarthy became speaker thanks to secret back-room deals, handing inordinate power to the worst people in Congress, like Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene, in exchange for their support. With their actions, they’ve shown us that their first and only priority is their own power, not helping regular Americans as has been done by the Biden Administration in creating a historic number of jobs and the lowest unemployment rate in the last 50 years, as well as creating over 750,000 new manufacturing jobs in the last two years.
President Biden signed the very generous infrastructure bill for all Americans, signing bills lowering drug prices (insulin for $35 a month for seniors; the very same price for every American was shot down by the GOP), and lowering gas prices all across America.
Now MAGA politicians want to erase history not only by banning books and their screaming propaganda about the fake threat of CRT to elementary students (it’s a college course), but now they’re planning on expunging the Trump impeachments.
Facts matter. Justice matters. Honesty matters. And all Americans and our neighbors matter. We deserve a Congress that works for us, not themselves.
CHRISTINE ADAMS
Mayport