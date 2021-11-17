I called Representative Glenn Thompson’s office a few days ago. Talking to his aide, a very quiet young man with a ton of patience, I hope passed on exactly how I feel about Thompson going along with the Greedy Old Propagandist politicians and the fascist Donald Trump’s attempt at a coup on Jan. 6.
Thompson is not working for Pennsylvanians or he would vote for our freedom to vote, less expensive senior care and Medicare coverage of eye, ear and dental care, free Pre-K, child care costs stopped at 7percent of income, lower drug costs, broadband for all, desperately needed infrastructure-roads, bridges etc. for all Americans, including Western Pennsylvanians.
When we contact Thompson, we don’t pay him like the lobbyists who contact him. He pretends to care, does exactly nothing, and follows the Trump’s every wish, including when Thompson stood up to change Pennsylvanians’ votes. He stood against our democracy, on the night of the domestic terrorist attack on Jan. 6, 2021 after the injury of over 140 police officers. Thompson attempted to change Pennsylvanians’ votes for the loser. Our votes matter.
Politicians do not get to dictate who we elect. Nor do Pennsylvania state GOP politicians who have created over 30 bills to control our votes. They are planning to take Pennsylvania voters’ private information, give it to a private company who will conduct their “fraudit” in an attempt to change our votes. Pennsylvania has already been audited twice legitimately. And they will tamper with our voting equipment, causing the purchase of even more new voting equipment with perhaps millions of taxpayer dollars, after those politicians take our private information.
HR 1, the For the People Act, and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act will protect our votes, so we get to choose our public servants, not politicians choosing their voters. Call Representative Thompson and your legislators and tell them to work for Pennsylvanians.
CHRISTINE ADAMS
Mayport