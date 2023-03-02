As a newly elected board member of the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce, I feel it is very necessary to state to the public where I stand within the board. I chose to pursue this position to be a representative of small businesses, the self-employed start-ups, the “mom and pop” stores. I did not join the board for title nor to follow suit. I joined because many of you encouraged me to come be your voice. Many of you trust and believe in my word and I shall not let you down.
I vow to be the representative you’ve been seeking. Blunt and straight forward, as long as I’m honest and seeking to do the right thing for you and the community. I will be your “NO Man.” If I think something is not right and not in the best interest of our community, I’ll be the first NO.
The chamber should be more focused on supporting local businesses, investing in new local businesses, and seeking other successful businesses to invest in our community. The chamber should not be worried about saving money by using an outside source for product, when you have the same product provided locally. The chamber only exists for this, the Redbank Valley Community, and the budget we have is only because of this community. To spend money elsewhere or support businesses elsewhere is a clear mishandling of the community’s money and trust. Every business and organization should want to be a part of the chamber and want to help us to help you. If they do not, we have to look at if the chamber is doing the right thing.
It’s time for a change of how things work in this community. It’s time to come together and build a stronger community. We should be the Gold Standard of our fellow communities. The only way this can be achieved is if each individual, each organization and each business supports one another. The work starts here and I’ll be the first one in line to make it happen.
COREY BOTELHO
Board Member
Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce