Armstrong County is at, or near, the top of the list in Pennsylvania for per capita overdose deaths (OD), and the county unemployment rates are in the upper ranges as well. If you travel about 25 miles east or west of the county seat of Kittanning, on Route 422, there appears to be much more prosperity and opportunity in neighboring counties.
It is often stated that leadership starts at the top. Our current county commissioners seem more concerned with their personal businesses than the business of their constituents, as is evidenced by their scant availability at the courthouse during normal business hours.
Each of the three commissioners were Cares Act Grant recipients at, or close to, the maximum allowable amount during the COVID mess. By law, all legal, the commissioners had access to up to $15,000 each while distributing $250,000 to 100 (that’s a max of $2,500 each if distributed evenly) other businesses suffering during COVID. Don Myers took $15,000, Jason Renshaw took $15,000 and Pat Fabian took $13,500. Understand, this was all legal, factual and documented, but it is also a matter of taxpayer perception. The Cares Act, not to be confused with PPP loans, was money given to the states by the federal government, that, in turn, was distributed to each county to help with keeping residents safe and to help struggling small businesses. I just wonder where the money came from for the nice, big yard signs in some yards.
The current commissioners are also mired in multiple lawsuits placed against them by former county employees, the probable result being that the taxpayers will pay for the mismanagement.
The county jail has mandatory overtime; it is difficult for correction officers to work 16 hours straight, effectively. That is a serious concern for public safety.
This election cycle, we have the opportunity to move Armstrong County forward. The only qualified candidate, retired Air Force Major Anthony Shea, has the experience, education, drive and leadership skills to serve as Armstrong County commissioner. He will be your full-time commissioner.
BOBBI JENSEN
Worthington