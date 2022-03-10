I just called Senator Pat Toomey’s office and told him to get to work. He is the chairman of the Banking Committee in the U.S. Senate, and every Republican on the Banking Committee just did not show up to the meeting to fill the vacant seats in the Federal Reserve!
Senator Toomey has made a great show of complaining about inflation, and the Federal Reserve is the place to get stuff done to fix inflation. At this point there are only two of the seven seats full on the Federal Reserve.
Senator Toomey needs to start working for Americans, not sit back on his haunches and complain about high prices while doing nothing. He can afford the higher prices. We cannot. He’s chairman of the Banking Committee that OKs Federal Reserve nominees, and there are five empty seats out of seven. Senator Toomey and the other GOP senators on the Banking Committee need to get back to work. He works for Americans and he works for Pennsylvanians. He’s not retired, yet, pulling in a huge paycheck working for one of those corporations that right now need regulating to control prices. Yet.
Call him on this. His truancy is costing us all.
CHRISTINE M. ADAMS
Mayport