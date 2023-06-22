If you haven’t been following Trump’s reaction and behavior immediately following his indictment in Miami on 37 federal criminal counts, you may have missed his post-indictment PR gimmick at a popular Miami Cuban restaurant, where he demonstrated his core competency — gross exaggeration, trademark lies, rampant exaggeration.
“Food for everyone!” Trump promised as he walked into a Republican Party cast at the Versailles restaurant including state Sen. Ileana Garcia (first elected by 35 votes) and Trump-endorsed Miami-Dade Commissioner Kevin Cabrera.
A crass, let-them-eat-croquetas moment reminiscent of when Trump threw paper towels into a crowd in Puerto Rico when he visited after Hurricane Maria in 2017. Plus, the cheap conman didn’t pay for a single croqueta or pastelito consumed by his followers as he promised, and as a Miami newspaper first reported and another reporter later confirmed. “Just another lie by the voter-fired Liar-in-Chief. As far as I know, everyone who was there paid for their own meal,” a restaurant worker said. “I don’t think the owners are too keen on people who dine and dash.”
Kind of reminds me of his promise to build the wall and Mexico would pay for it. Trump is known for stiffing contractors, business associates, and almost everyone who deals with him, including the Kool-Aid drinking voters who gave him their vote in 2016 and 2020.
Here’s what Trump’s behavior causes: from the 1980s until he was elected in 2016, Trump and his businesses were involved in over 4,000 legal cases in U.S. state and federal courts, including battles with casino patrons, million-dollar real estate lawsuits, personal defamation lawsuits, and over 100 business tax disputes. Yes, he is the Grifter-in-Chief. He hasn’t missed a beat — using his indictments to plead for donations from his MAGA followers. A fool and his money are soon parted.
STEVE SMITH
Falls Church, Va.