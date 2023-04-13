These are true facts underlying the false criminal charges against former President Donald Trump:
1. Stormy Daniels was a porn star. She met Trump in 2006. After Trump announced his candidacy for President in 2015, Daniels contacted Trump and threatened to go public with her false claim of an affair with Trump if she wasn’t paid hush money. She entered into a legal nondisclosure agreement and was lawfully paid $130,000 by Trump’s personal attorney, Micheal Cohen. Daniels kept the money then breached her contract by publicly disclosing the alleged affair. Trump denied the affair. In January 2018, Daniels admitted in a written statement signed by her which was released to the public, saying she never had an affair with Trump. She lied to get money. This constitutes the crime of blackmail/extortion by Daniels. Trump was the victim. Trump committed no crime nor cheated on his wife. Daniels is a liar, a criminal and violator of her written contract. She was never charged with a crime and is being protected by the radical left Democratic Party and media. She is a disgrace.
2. The Democratic district attorney, Alvin Braggs, brought criminal charges against Trump for falsifying business records over this payment to Daniels after the previous DA Vance, who discovered the business records, had refused to prosecute Trump. Bragg, during his election campaign for DA, promised publicly to get Trump. These facts establish that the current criminal charges are false and politically motivated to be used as a weapon against Trump’s current campaign for President. Bragg should be removed from office and disbarred.
3. The Democratic Judge Merchan, who is presiding over the Trump criminal charges, previously presided over several cases against a Trump corporation and ruled against Trump in all cases. Recently, it was discovered Judge Merchan gave campaign contributions to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign against Trump. Judges by law must be fair, impartial and not give the appearance of bias. These facts clearly show Judge Merchan is biased against Trump and should be removed from the case.
Trump is being railroaded by the Democratic Party in this criminal case.
WILLIAM R. STRONG
Oil City