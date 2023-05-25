For those who believe otherwise, it is clear that Trump is No. 1.
1st President in 28 years not to serve a second term.
1st President in 45 years not to release tax information.
1st President in 89 years to lose the Presidency, House and Senate in one term.
1st President in 129 years to lose the popular vote twice.
1st President in 152 years to boycott his successor’s inauguration.
1st President ever to be impeached twice.
1st President ever to be elected with help of a foreign power.
1st President ever to refuse to concede defeat.
1st President ever to not ensure a peaceful transfer of power.
1st President ever to incite a domestic terrorist attack.
1st President ever to have two ex-wives.
1st President ever to have 28 sexual assault allegations.
1st President to file for bankruptcy six times.
1st President to lose a $25 million settlement for defrauding former students at ”Trump University.”
1st President to pay $2 million to eight charities as part of a settlement in which he admitted he misused funds raised by the Donald J. Trump Foundation.
1st President to claim that “Hitler did a lot of good things.”
I could add more, but you should get the idea.
STEVE SMITH
Falls Church, Va.