Recently, Donald Trump wrote on the social network, Truth Social: “Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.”
I challenge Fred Shick and all other MAGA zealots to affirm that they really and truly support a candidate who wants to terminate rules and restrictions and any other safeguards of the Constitution. If so, practice your goose-step marching.
This is how Hitler started — remove protections and safeguards of governing documents, defame the press and other media as enemy of the people, burn books, and otherwise con the gullible into genuflecting at the altar of the Grifter-in-Chief (and sending donations to his PAC).
As an after-thought, I want to remind Fred and others that Trump’s legal team (Junior Varsity level) filed around 60 claims and lawsuits in the various courts across the nation, and all were rejected, defeated and otherwise laughed off the docket. There was no “Massive Fraud” and the “rightful winner” was, in fact, sworn in. Please return to the real world and do something constructive with your time and energy.
Also, nice job pushing Herschel Walker on Georgia’s voters, Donald. The Democrats thank you. Note to GOP: get better candidates. Finally, is there any substance to the rumor that Joe Biden is funding Trump’s 2024 run?
STEVE SMITH
Falls Church, Va.