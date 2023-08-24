In the Aug. 10 edition of The L-V, Joe Lewis opined against the validity of Jack Smith’s indictment of Trump in relation to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol with the following rationale: “The only problem is Trump is on tape telling his Jan. 6 supporters to protest ‘peacefully.’ And Trump, along with 40 percent of the population, really believes the election was, at least to some degree, stolen.”
Well, the only problem with Joe’s “logic” is that the same tape catches Trump telling his supporters to “fight like hell.” His Proud Boy, Q-Anon and other thug supporters took him at his word and fought like hell.
As to 40 percent of the population believing the election was stolen, my math education tells me that 60 percent do not believe it was stolen. So why point out that the MAGA cult members are in the minority? I read that argument as a call for better informed voters and anyone else of the 40 percent of the population that seems to have missed the news.
Trump and his lawyers (led by several who have since resigned from defending Trump, including Jim Trusty this past June, along with John Rowley, Tim Parlatore in May, Rudy who Trump dumped in 2021, Cleta Mitchell, Sidney Powell, Bryan Hughes, Linda Kerns, John Scott, and others), were unable to prove that any state’s election was stolen in an attempt that they made in courts all across the nation? Did the 40 percent miss this?
Trump’s attorneys have dropped like flies. Maybe there is an opening for an ill-informed attorney who is still willing to defend Trump against all evidence. Do we know of anyone like that?
STEVE SMITH
Falls Church, Va.