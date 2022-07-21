Freedom is routinely being taken away from us by the Republican Party. Almost daily, I read and experience propaganda being used to create fear and anger against issues that are nothing — Dr. Seuss, Mr. Potato Head and Mickey Mouse, of all things! Propaganda is out there about anything to keep our minds busy as they strip away another freedom behind our backs.
Republicans across the country are attempting to take our freedom to vote and to have our votes count, allowing politicians to decide who are the winners and losers. That almost happened on Jan. 6, 2021 and both Representatives Glenn Thompson and Mike Kelly stood up to change our votes in the middle of the night immediately after the domestic terrorist attack. Mike Molesevich is running against Thompson — he has my vote.
Dr. Oz is a duel citizen of both Turkey, with authoritarian Erdogan in charge there, and the United States. He has no problem with fascism, it seems!
Democracy matters. Google “1/6 hearings” to see Republicans under oath speak the truth of how that attempted coup was carefully constructed. They almost succeeded in killing Mike Pence, vice president at the time. When I see Trump/Pence signs here and there, I wonder if these people understand that Trump tried to get the mob to murder Pence? A gallows was constructed outside the capital for that purpose! Pence refused to leave the Capitol. I’m not surprised. Secret Service messages have mysteriously disappeared from Jan. 6, 2021. Pence saved democracy that night and probably his own life.
GOP politicians are actively taking away the freedom of deciding what happens to women’s bodies in many states — especially Pennsylvania, now with a Constitutional amendment. They’re taking the freedom for kids to learn the actual truth about American history, taking the freedom to read what we want from our libraries, the list goes on and on. Pennsylvania GOP politicians have made changes to Pennsylvania’s Constitution to take away our freedom to keep big government out of women’s private lives. Governor Wolf cannot veto constitutional changes. It will be up to us this fall to vote to preserve our freedom.
Please, protect freedom; stand up for democracy, and vote Blue!
CHRISTINE M. ADAMS
Mayport