Joe Biden has never allowed the truth to get in the way of his political ambitions. He is a notorious pathological liar, and the behavior has spread like wildfire in the Democratic Party. Biden stood before the cameras and claimed inflation was at “zero.” You can attribute a portion of that to his senility, but mostly to his aversion to honesty.

Washington, D.C. is where patriotism, honor, truth, good-will and dignity goes to die! Keep in mind that “facts” that are published by the Biden White House have been twisted to fit their narrative, and do not resemble the reality. Joe Biden stood before national news cameras and made the statement that “Domestic terrorism from white supremacists is the most lethal terrorist threat in the homeland.” What? Does he not watch the news!? Biden, Harris, Pelosi, Mayorkas and Merrick Garland have all stated “that nobody is above the law!” What the Biden administration, FBI and DOJ are doing is nothing less than treason!

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos