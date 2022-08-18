Joe Biden has never allowed the truth to get in the way of his political ambitions. He is a notorious pathological liar, and the behavior has spread like wildfire in the Democratic Party. Biden stood before the cameras and claimed inflation was at “zero.” You can attribute a portion of that to his senility, but mostly to his aversion to honesty.
Washington, D.C. is where patriotism, honor, truth, good-will and dignity goes to die! Keep in mind that “facts” that are published by the Biden White House have been twisted to fit their narrative, and do not resemble the reality. Joe Biden stood before national news cameras and made the statement that “Domestic terrorism from white supremacists is the most lethal terrorist threat in the homeland.” What? Does he not watch the news!? Biden, Harris, Pelosi, Mayorkas and Merrick Garland have all stated “that nobody is above the law!” What the Biden administration, FBI and DOJ are doing is nothing less than treason!
We are living in a two-tier justice system in America. The latest, and possibly the most egregious, overreach of power is the raid of the Trump residence in Mar-a-Lago. At this writing, the affidavit stating the exact infringement of the law or “probable cause” has not been released. To violate our “Rule of Law” shows irreverence, dishonor and extreme disloyalty for our nation. The entire process was a last-ditch effort just to muddy the waters for the midterms and the 2024 presidential election. Not unlike the Russian collusion hoax, the stolen documents hoax is being perpetuated by “anonymous sources,” which means the accusation is untrue and unjust. Talking heads on cable news have said the investigation has run its course, and any more delay from releasing the information on the affidavit is merely more obstruction.
It is not what Trump did in his first term, it is what he will do in his second term if he is re-elected that has the Left in a frenzy, and they are pulling out all the stops to get Trump disqualified for 2024. It looks as though this attempt may fail as well, as it should. Merrick Garland was nominated by Barack Obama for a seat on the SCOTUS, and it is now crystal clear why. Merrick Garland is hyper-partisan, and Garland would have interpreted the “rule of law” the same from the bench as he is doing as AG.
If the election goes as expected, former military generals, FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland will be unemployed. Hunter Biden and extended family and friends will be facing some very difficult times if there is in fact “equal justice.” Certainly patriotic Americans are going to push back hard this November! Hopefully enough safeguards have been taken to stop the voter fraud!
The Socialist Democrats may not yet understand that winning through coercion and intimidation is not serving their party well. For example, New Yorkers are voting with their feet; recently 345,000 people vacated the Big Apple, and Florida gained about 265,000, and for the first time in the history of Florida, there are over 220,000 more Republicans than Democrats. That is a good sign for 2024. The open border is an absolute national disaster, and may have already created irreversible damage to our society; however, hopefully it will be the final demise of the Socialist Democrats! America needs a businessman with integrity such as Trump who puts America first, not another lying career politician from the D.C. swamp in the White House!