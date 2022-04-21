As the war in Ukraine grinds on, it appears Ukraine could pull off a victory of sorts. Whether a slip of the tongue, or a senior moment, Joe Biden told the 82nd Airborne Div. in Poland that “you are going to see when you are there.” Biden promised “no American boots on the ground.” Certainly a faux pas that could inadvertently get us in a war strictly by a mistake! Furthermore, Putin must make this a war between Russia and NATO, not Russia and Ukraine to regain any credibility, and Biden’s blunders are giving him valid talking points.
After 14 months of an open southern border, and an estimated three million aliens who have illegally entered at their leisure, and our expense, the fact that the border remains open with the remainder of the wall building materials stored on site is criminal and incomprehensible. Biden stated he will allow a “limit” of 100,000 Ukrainians to enter the U.S. Why would Joe Biden limit people from a war-torn nation that have four million displaced citizens to such a minute number? The Ukrainians are white people, Christians, with great work ethics, love of freedom, human rights, and they enjoy a constitutional republic form of government. The Socialist Democrats are currently only importing socialist/communists that require cradle to grave control, government funding and oversight. Sorry Ukraine!
Biden warned that the cost of feeding your family will necessarily increase since Ukraine is one of the world’s largest producers of grain, especially wheat. China, India and Russia are the top three producers of wheat, with the U.S. and Canada fourth and fifth respectively. It is reasonable to say our adversaries will withhold wheat sales or charge exuberant prices for their grain. Just another reason we should be less dependent of others around the globe.
Biden remarked in Brussels that he is going to increase LNG (liquefied natural gas) to Europe, but what he did not tell us is that it will take up to two years to build infrastructure to increase shipping LNG. This could all be resolved by just simply increasing our domestic gas and oil production. Energy independence is the glaringly obvious and logical solution. The U.S. has an infinite energy supply, and produces the cleanest energy on the planet, but being energy efficient is not in the leftists’ thought process. The entire planet is suffering due to the Democrats’ insatiable appetite for control and power. Biden had the gall to stand at a podium in Warsaw, Poland and condemn those who do not obey the “rule of law.” Words from a man who is perpetually governing contrary to his oath of office and our laws!
Our U.S. federal debt to GDP ratio is an astonishing 125.60 percent, the highest ever — $7.9 trillion of U.S. debt is held by foreign countries which is dangerous, alarming and disgraceful. That’s $91,157 in debt per citizen. The only way out to avoid default of our financial obligations is to rapidly regain energy independence, limit entitlement programs, control our spending, and strategically market our natural resources. The Socialist Democrats’ worn out delusional talking point of “Tax the Rich” will never be the answer!
Democrats insist on hamstringing the entire nation due to their relentless narrow-mindedness about climate change. Biden is globetrotting, throwing your money at the atrocities in Ukraine to look diplomatic, though he only reveals the ineptness of himself and his administration. In our current (dire) financial situation, if we do not achieve global dominance in the energy market, we will certainly fail, and we will enter a depression so oppressive it will make the stock market crash of 1929 look like a church picnic.
America first! God bless America! God bless Ukraine!
D.R. LEWIS
Chicora