The Rimersburg-Sligo Association of Churches would like to thank the many donors for giving umbrellas and/or monetary donations for our umbrella drive.
Our goal was to receive 225 umbrellas to give to the second through sixth grade students who attend Release Time each week. Thanks to the generosity of our communities, we well exceeded this goal.
Thanks goes to: Tom’s Riverside in Rimersburg, Baker Street Church of God, Wildcat Wesleyan Methodist Church, Sligo Presbyterian Church, Trinity Point Church of God, Jennifer Petrocy, Charlene Klein, Mae Greenawalt, Leslie and Don Lawrence, Sligo Methodist Bible Study, L. Elise Fetzer, Michael and Tracey Johnston, Rimersburg Methodist Church Flock Sunday School class, Barry and Lana George, Connie Traficante, Jerusalem United Church of Christ in Rimersburg, and a number of anonymous donors. You know who you are and we thank you very much.
As a result, Release Time can carry on, rain or shine!
LESLIE LAWRENCE
President,
Rimersburg-Sligo
Association of
Churches