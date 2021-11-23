I guess some things never change. Apparently when people bully at Redbank Valley High School, there are no consequences for their actions, because it keeps happening. If you are a star athlete or your parent is a teacher, you must be more special than any other students! Well, you are not!
I’ll bet the athlete didn’t have to “sit out” the big game over the weekend, because sports are so important at Redbank. If he was on the sidelines, contemplating his actions, maybe he would develop some consideration for others. Whatever happened to treating others like you want to be treated? Are parents teaching anything?
I’ll let you in on a little secret — the bully might be a big fish in a little local pool, but they are a minute speck in the big world after school — good luck with that! The bully might point out others’ imperfections so they don’t have to focus on their own. Believe it or not, Mr. Bully, but you are not perfect either!
I am disappointed to know my tax dollars are going to support this school and these seemingly unaddressed issues. Time to show up at the next school board meeting!
CATHY HAINES
New Bethlehem