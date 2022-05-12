I just heard on the news that your president Biden isn’t allowed in the Oval Office. If he gives a speech, a special room is set up to look like the Oval Office. Don’t liberals wonder who is running our country or wonder who’s pulling Biden’s strings? No matter who is pulling the strings, they are out to ruin our great nation that so many men and women died in vain to keep liberals safe, free and away from socialism and communism. Shame on you liberals.
Have you listened to any of the questioning of the Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas? He knows nothing about his job or what is going on in the country. I don’t think he answered any questions the Republicans asked him. Are all these liberals that stupid? Psaki, Biden, Harris, Mayorkas, Pelosi, Schumer, Schiff, Obama, to list a few, can’t answer any questions.
Already Biden is talking a one world government. Everything going on today is going the way the Bible states. Lord have mercy on us and save our great nation from socialism.
Now on to Dan Carey’s letter to the editor. Did you see the woman your president appointed to run the Misinformation Committee? This was set up for people like you. Your letter was a bundle of misinformation. Can’t you see what these socialists are doing to our nation? Biden killed all of President Trump’s accomplishments with the stroke of a pen. We had low gas prices, low inflation, independent of oil from other countries, no food shortage. Our dollar was worth a dollar, we had freedom of speech, the press, religion, etc.
Are you going to enjoy food lines, no home, no car and being ruled by a dictator? Aren’t you worried what your party will have our children going through? Take a good look at Russia and China. Is that what you want America to be like?
Where do you get your misinformation? MSNBC, CNN, News Media, Psaki, Pelosi?
I get my information from NEWS MAX, Judicial Watch, Faith and Freedom, FOX NEWS, etc. I can back up my statements. Can you?
In November, vote out these liberals that are letting crime run wild.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg