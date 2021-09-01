The Union All Sports Booster Club and the Union COG Pool Park would like to thank everyone who helped to make our Golf Scramble at Clarion Oaks Golf Course on Aug. 22 a success. Karen Davis at Clarion Oaks was a tremendous hostess and help, and we appreciate her support. We hope to continue to build on this event and make it even better next year.
Thank you to all of the golfers for participating. We hope that you had a good time and enjoyed the food.
We would also like to thank the following businesses and individuals for their donations and sponsorships: Birdsfoot Golf Club, The Leader-Vindicator, McCleary Business Machines, Gloria and Allan Walzak, Harriger Auto Body, District Judge Jeffrey Miller, Clarion County Community Bank, The Korner Restaurant, VFW Club Post 7132, Clarion Federal Credit Union, Josh and Cathy Walzak, Doug Adams Construction, Gibbs Greenhouse and Camo “Kettle” Corn, Pizza Pub, Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker, University Korner, Zanot Vending, Heeter Lumber, Murray Contracting, Triangle Roofing, Northwest Bank, Tom’s Riverside, Farmer’s National Bank, Klingensmith’s Drug Store, Jean Seybert, Burns Funeral Home, and Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Without your support, the golf scramble would not have been as successful as it was. Please be sure to thank these businesses and individuals when you see them. Hope to see you next year!
You can also continue to support these two vital organizations in the coming months. The Union All Sports Boosters will operate the concession stand at Union volleyball and basketball games this year, and the lottery calendars are currently being sold for 2022 to benefit the Union COG Pool Park. Calendars can be purchased for $20 at the Sligo Borough office and Northwest Bank in Rimersburg, or by calling (814) 275-3131. Donations to either group may also be sent to Cathy Walzak at P.O. Box 212, Sligo, PA 16255.
CATHY WALZAK
Union COG Secretary
and
CORRI SHUMAKER
Union All Sports Booster Club