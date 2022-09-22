The Union All Sports Booster Club and the Union COG Pool Park would like to thank everyone who helped to make our Golf Scramble at Clarion Oaks Golf Course on Aug. 28 a success.

Karen Davis at Clarion Oaks was a tremendous hostess and help, and we appreciate her support. We hope to continue to build on this event and make it even better next year.

