The Union All Sports Booster Club and the Union COG Pool Park would like to thank everyone who helped to make our Golf Scramble at Clarion Oaks Golf Course on Aug. 28 a success.
Karen Davis at Clarion Oaks was a tremendous hostess and help, and we appreciate her support. We hope to continue to build on this event and make it even better next year.
Thank you to all of the golfers for participating. We hope that you had a good time.
We would also like to take the opportunity to thank the following businesses and individuals for their donations and sponsorships: Birdsfoot Golf Club, The Leader-Vindicator, McCleary Business Machines, Gloria and Allan Walzak, Harriger Auto Body, District Judge Jeffrey Miller, Clarion County Community Bank, VFW Club Post 7132, Josh and Cathy Walzak, Doug Adams Construction, Gibbs Greenhouse and Camo Kettle Corn, Pizza Pub, Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker, University Korner, Heeter Lumber, Murray Contracting, Northwest Bank, Tom’s Riverside, Klingensmith’s Drug Store, Burns Funeral Home, CertaSite, First United National Bank, Varner Funeral Home, The Evinsky Family, ESS, and state Rep. Donna Oberlander.
Without your support, the golf scramble would not have been as successful as it was. Hope to see you next year!
& Union All Sports Booster Club Treasurer