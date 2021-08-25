Two decades have passed since 9/11, and it would be beneficial to remember what 9/12 looked like. “The United States of America” was attacked at 8:46 a.m., the first of two hijacked aircraft crashed into the World Trade Center coordinated by the Islamic terrorist group Al-Qaeda. There was a series of four attacks, two planes hit the World Trade Center in New York City, a third plane hit the Pentagon outside Washington, D.C., and a fourth plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pa. There were 2,996 people killed during the 9/11 terrorist attack.
On 9/11, America was glued to the television watching in horror in real-time as our nation was under attack; Americans became galvanized at that moment. The next day, Americans were listening to George Bush with a sense of patriotism, and young men and women were lining up at recruiting stations enlisting to defend their nation. There were American flags flying proudly on homes, businesses, schools, bridges, vehicles, hilltops and just about anywhere imaginable. Americans, people of all colors, faiths and national origins were proudly standing united arm-in-arm supporting our nation and the men and women who were marching off to defend us. Flyovers by our military aircraft became the norm over stadiums, and everyone stood with respect and inspiration when the National Anthem was played, and we were all proud that we lived in “The Greatest Nation” on planet earth. We were all Americans!
The cost to this nation has been immense, both in blood and treasure. To date, we have spent $2 trillion, we have had 2,448 soldiers killed, 20,660 wounded, 3,846 U.S. contractors killed, 1,144 NATO allies killed during military operations in Afghanistan, and many have committed suicide from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). There were 47,245 civilians and 51,191 Taliban killed (source BBC News). Joe Biden said he does not regret the order to withdraw the troops; it is conclusive that after 20 years of occupation we have accomplished very little.
Fast forward 20 years, now we are “The Divided States of America.” The U.S. trained Afghan Army, formerly commanded by General Mark Milley, are surrendering to the Taliban. The Taliban have taken control of a portion of $100 billion worth of U.S. supplied arms, munitions, aircraft, artillery and armored vehicles that were assigned to the Afghan military. On July 8, Joe Biden, and July 21, General Milley, confirmed that the Afghan military was fully prepared to defend their own country. The Afghan Army failed miserably in a matter of days. We must ask ourselves if we kept our word to our own servicemen and women, and to our allies in Afghanistan? Will we once again be attacked on American soil? Did we accomplish the mission or did politicians just get tired of treading water in Afghanistan?
Joe Biden “owns” this problem, he voted for it 20 years ago as a senator, and he was vice president for eight years under Obama. And as president, he announced the date we were leaving which was a catastrophic strategic miscalculation! This is Biden’s Saigon 2.0, there was no Plan B if Plan A did not work. Sooner than later, the entire region will be under Sharia Law, and those who aided us will pay with their lives.
No longer do we fly the Stars and Stripes with pride; instead, we burn the flag in protest of contrived grievances, imaginary racism and inequities for minorities. Olympians and professional athletes disrespectfully kneel and turn their backs to our flag and the National Anthem.
Elections have consequences, especially fraudulent ones!
D.R. LEWIS
Chicora