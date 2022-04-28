We can thank your President Biden, Vice President Harris and the rest of the Dems for inflation going out of sight, high gas prices, food supply shortages, and out of sight national debt (caused by Biden and the socialists spending money out nation doesn’t have).
That’s one way the Dems will get socialism in our Great Nation.
I still think Biden, Fauci and others had COVID-19 spread in the USA and other countries to shut our country down and get control of our citizens. Look how many businesses are closed and some that will never re-open.
If we don’t get these anti-Americans out of office soon, we are doomed. Do the Dems think Biden is mentally or physically fit to run this great nation? Harris is another piece of work. She hasn’t a clue what’s going on, and she’s in charge of the border. She isn’t getting paid is she?
Why do you think they have an open border and are against voter ID? These illegals will be voters if not stopped. New York state already said the 880,000 illegals can vote.
The Dems can’t see there was voter fraud to beat Trump. Why do they think Biden never left his basement to campaign? It was already rigged so he would win. Why didn’t the Supreme Court check the 360 signed affidavits saying there was fraud? Because Roberts, turncoat Kavanaugh and others went against the Supreme Court. Must be socialists.
Did anyone notice what Biden did after his speech? He turned around to shake hands and no one was there, so he turned toward the flag and no one there, so someone got his attention and ushered him out. Of course, the Democrat mainstream said it never happened.
I saw on the news where a close friend of Hunter and Biden made 17 trips to the White House. Didn’t Joe say he never met with Hunter’s associates? Is someone lying?
Some of the money Biden is giving to Ukraine is missing. Anyone heard what’s going on with our people that Biden abandoned in Afghanistan?
God help our failing nation!
Locally, I read where the Clarion County Commissioners are supporting another $2 million for the tunnel in East Brady. I think our state and counties have abused the COVID money for these playthings when the ambulance, fire and other life-saving organizations need funding.
This rails to trails is a joke. Only walkers and bicycles are allowed. What about side-by-sides, four-wheelers, horseback riders, etc.? Isn’t their tax money spent on trails?
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg