The officers and membership of the service organizations — the Shearer-Shick Post 454 of the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7132 — wish to express their sincere thanks to the following for helping make the Memorial Sunday Service and the Memorial Day program in Rimersburg a success.
Memorial Sunday Service — Thank you to the Rev. Mark Deeter, pastor of the Wildcat Wesleyan Methodist Church, for his inspiring message; the Rev. John Bargar, pastor of the Rimersburg United Methodist Church, for his prayers; the Ladies Quartet from the Baker Street Church of God in Rimersburg, Melody Pryor, Diana Drayer, Carol Scott and Belinda Runyan, for their vocal selections; and Bob Carmichael, master of ceremonies.
Memorial Day Service — We thank Steve Wiencek for serving as master of ceremonies and Mayor Tim Yeany for sharing opening remarks. We extend grateful appreciation for Michele Elder for her heartfelt speech and for her daughter, Maddie Elder-Coy, for her accompanying vocal solo. We thank the Rev. Dan George for his participation; the Union High School Marching Band under the direction of Lisa Hummel, and the members of the Union High School Concert Choir under the direction of David Gibson, for the beautiful songs. The service organizations appreciate the recitations given by eighth grade students from Union High School, Jackson Renwick, Laila Earley and Cole Wilson.
Also, thank you to the police, fire police, firemen and the Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service for their assistance, and to Dustin Kifer and Scott Campbell for setting up the sound system, as well as many others who helped make the program a success.
Finally, we salute the people of Rimersburg and surrounding area in attendance at both services, showing us they are supportive of our efforts in the two days of remembrance. Many thanks to all those marching units who participated in the parade and the Knox Legion Riders for being a part of the parade and program.
TERRY CUSTER
Commander,
American Legion
Post 454
and
JOHN MANNION
Commander,
VFW Post 7132