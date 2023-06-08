The officers and membership of the service organizations — the Shearer-Shick Post 454 of the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7132 — wish to express their sincere thanks to the following for helping make the Memorial Sunday Service and the Memorial Day program in Rimersburg a success.
Memorial Sunday Service — Thank you to: Pastor Noel Jack, associate pastor of the Baker Street Church of God for his inspiring message; lay minister Brenda Haws from the United Church of Christ for the invocation, prayer and benediction; Terry George for the beautiful musical selection; and Bob Carmichael as master of ceremonies.
Memorial Day Service — We thank Steve Wiencek for serving as master of ceremonies, and Mayor Tim Yeany for sharing opening remarks, as well as to Terry George for the beautiful song he shared. We extend grateful appreciation to U.S. Navy Capt. Troy Mong, retired, for his very moving speech. In September 2021, Capt. Mong retired after spending 31 years with the Navy.
We thank the members of the Union High School marching band under the direction of Lisa Hummel, and to the members of the Union High School concert choir under the direction of David Gibson for the beautiful songs. The service organizations appreciate the recitations given by eighth grade students from Union High School, Alex Walzak, Kiara Ackerman and Riley Kriebel.
Also, thank you to the police, fire police, firemen and Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service for their assistance, and to Dustin Kifer and Scott Campbell for setting up the sound system, as well as many others who helped make the program a success.
Finally, we salute the people of Rimersburg and surrounding areas in attendance at one or both services, showing us they are supportive of our efforts in the two days of remembrance. Many thanks to all those marching units who participated in the parade, and to the Knox Legion Riders for being part of the parade and program.
CHARLES
BROTHERS
Commander,
Shearer-Shick
Post 454 of the
American Legion
TERRY
McCULLOUGH
Commander,
VFW Post 7132