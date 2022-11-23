Strangely, I was pleased when Trump announced his 2024 bid for the Presidency. If you’ve ever read any of my letters to the editor here in The L-V, this may strike you as weird.
My thinking is that, based on so many of his endorsements for senator, governor and other seats having lost convincingly on Nov. 8, he is a drag on GOP candidates that support him and vice versa. I fully expect that anchor weight to drag him down as well if he makes it to the general election in 2024. Let’s give him the benefit of the doubt for now (DeSantis, Pence, Pompeo, Cruz and others may derail him in the 2024 primaries and we won’t need to worry about him in the general election).
So, if Trump does manage to make it to November 2024, what might we expect to see as far as voting outcome? If we look back to 2016, Trump lost the popular vote by approximately 2.9 million votes. He was saved by the Electoral College. More recently in 2020, he lost the popular vote to Biden by around 7.7 million votes. (And let’s not hear any of the totally bogus and disproven claims of a rigged election — his lawyers lost about 60 court filings due to absolute lack of evidence.)
Thus, it seems that Trump, whose favorable ratings never reached above 50 percent while he was in office, has become more unpopular the more the nation’s voters see and hear from him. If he does make it to the 2024 general election, it would not be a surprise to see him lose the election and the popular vote by more than the combined total of his 2016 and 2020 loss. That is, he would lose to whomever, by more than 10 million votes. His MAGA supporters need to face reality — he is disliked by a majority of the voters of this country. The popular vote from 2016, 2020 and the mid-terms this year, support that claim. Find better candidates.
STEVE SMITH
Falls Church, Va.