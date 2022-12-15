I was looking at Matthew 25:31-46 again this Advent season. We’re waiting — if we are Christian, we’re waiting for Christmas; and if we’re a child, we’re waiting for gifts, waiting to celebrate with family, waiting for the Messiah to come again. Yes, we’re waiting.
And preparing. Lots of getting ready is going on. In Matthew 25:31-46, the Judgement of the Nations in my NRSV Bible, actions are outlined that verse 40 makes clear are important to God that need to be done. Let’s see what’s already been done in America. Let’s go down the list in Matthew 25:
• Hunger — Wages have gone up. Unemployment is still at historically low levels. Over 750,000 manufacturing jobs across America have been created. Most families are employed but more needs done. Wages must go up.
• Clothing and other necessities — Inflation has been tackled, but not mastered yet. GOP politicians voted almost unanimously against legislation to attack inflation but that law to help us has passed and is now in effect. America’s inflation is far less than most of the world and the lower gas prices are still falling.
• Sickness — Millions more Americans have access to lower cost Obamacare now. There is a $2,000 ceiling on the cost of Medicare drugs for seniors now, and the cost of insulin for Medicare recipients has been capped at $35 a month, both starting in January. GOP politicians almost unanimously voted against all of the above and they killed extending the $35 cap on insulin to the entire country.
• Prison is a huge issue to many Americans and Pennsylvanians. When a family member is incarcerated, the family budget is drastically affected, that family member is gone, and the whole family is hurting. Now, Democrat John Fetterman has attempted to lessen the punishment if people who have smoked marijuana, a personal issue affecting no one unless the user is driving. Many states have removed punishments for recreational marijuana usage. This gets government more out of our private lives, a good thing, in my opinion.
Many more laws have been passed to help all of us, in spite of chronic obstruction from the GOP. As the GOP take control of the House in January, watch what they do, not what they say. I expect constant investigations to keep people upset, but very little to help us.
Verse 45 says it all: ...whatever you did not do for the least of these, you did not do for me.
Please, call politicians and shame them into continuing to help, not hurt Americans.
It’s about love for each other this Holiday season and all year.
CHRISTINE ADAMS
Mayport