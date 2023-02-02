This in not normal. An 82-year-old man gets his head bashed in with a hammer. Then certain politicians and the media that supports them make up lies, to try to justify this cruelty and hatred. The Seattle Times made a list of 20 politicians and media listing their lies that supported this attack of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband.
That same Right Wing media creates propaganda that causes credible threats to the lives of the politicians who dared to seek and did find the truth about the January 6 domestic terrorist attack on our democracy, where 140 police officers were injured, and some have not recovered yet! One policeman died and two police suicides in the days immediately afterwards. Yet the Right Wing propaganda outlets attempt to justify this domestic terrorist attack, repeating the Big Lie, even after 60 lawsuits supporting Trump’s lie about the election were lost. After the 10 hearings, after the publishing of a full report for all to read — over and over the news is slanted to attempt to control what you think.
Locally, on Jan. 23, WTAE Channel 4 news in Pittsburgh did an approximately five sentence report about four members of the Oath Keepers who were convicted of seditious conspiracy concerning the Jan. 6 attack. They ended the short report this way: The defense attorney said, “there was never a plot to stop the transfer of Presidential power.” We know that the last bit of a news report is most likely to be remembered. So the attorney’s lie was what people will remember. I see that as propaganda.
Those four people were among the thousands who attacked the Capital to change the entire country’s election on Jan. 6, 2021. Four among the over 900 perpetrators who have testified with many of them punished. The seditious conspirators’ lawyer lied in the face of the 700-page full report, in the face of 10 hearings, in spite of the fact that they were convicted of probably the worst crime against democracy in history. I was livid! I called and spoke to two people who referred me to the assistant news manager’s answering machine. Too angry to leave my number, I did leave my name. I asked for a repeat news article very clearly stating the facts. I haven’t heard anything yet. Those words, “Convicted of Seditious Conspiracy” are so important!
The last report of the hour was about the protests in Atlanta against another agonizing death of a black man beaten to death by police that has since caused the firing and arrest of five policemen involved. Six protesters against the incident were arrested, including three people from Pittsburgh, who were named, photos included, and the final comment was that, “they were accused of domestic terrorism.” Accused. Hmmm...
Words matter in the terrible war between truth and lies to control our votes, our hearts and our actions. It’s about caring for each other.
CHRISTINE ADAMS
Mayport