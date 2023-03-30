Can someone tell me how much time and how many millions of dollars these do-nothing Dems have wasted trying to get Trump? And while they are doing this, they are letting a great nation go to hell in a basket.
This country started going down hill as soon as Biden took office. (They cheated in the election to put him in office). As soon as he picked up a pen he signed executive orders to do away with anything President Trump had done to make America great and put money in “our” pockets. One stroke of a pen and the puppet killed almost 50,000 good paying jobs in the oil and gas fields.
A total of 360 affidavits were signed by poll workers stating there was voter fraud, and the Supreme Court wouldn’t check it out.
Bragg is the district attorney in New York and is trying to indict Trump. He let a rapist go and the guy raped four or five more. Bragg is bragging he will put Trump in jail. If he gets away with this (out of statute of limitations) and tries to jail Trump, I hope our nation pulls together and puts Trump in office in a landslide election.
I heard Schiff bad mouthing Trump and he should be in prison with Joe, Hunter, Hillary, Schumer, Swalwell, Pelosi and all the Dems in D.C. Don’t forget! If you steal you must claim it on your income tax. What happened to the investigation on Joe, Hunter and family making millions from China? I hear they are back on Trump’s classified papers. What happened to Joe’s investigation? The FBI, DOJ and liberal news stations are sure hush on this. I call them criminals.
I wonder if the Lord is okay with their actions? Is the Lord for abortion, killing babies, same sex marriage, transgenders, what’s in books at school and libraries, what’s being taught in schools, woke, CRT, etc.? It’s time we bust up the socialist teachers’ union.
To letter writer Christine Adams, planting a tree won’t fix the damage your Dems have done.
Lord have mercy on us.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg