First, let’s give a standing ovation to Union superintendent Dr. John Kimmel and the school board for getting money from the Eccles Foundation to get the new playground at Sligo Elementary School.
Most of you people weren’t around when Mr. Eccles set up this foundation. It was set up to help students get college grants. Then somehow a guy in Oil City got put in charge of the funding, over local people to help on the board. This guy built ball fields in Oil City and Franklin with the fund that was for locals.
We wanted [former Union superintendent Robert] McWilliams to close Sligo Elementary but he said it only cost $85,000 a year to keep it open. Really? How many million does it take today to keep this dead horse open?
The day is coming when there will be no well to go to. Under Biden and his low IQ staff, and with the schools taxing us into poverty, there will be nothing. God bless these young children coming up. You think this world is bad now, wait until Communism and Democrats take over.
Have you heard what the string-pullers have Biden doing now? He is secretly having the wall built, wants to pay college loans off, and he’s sending our strategic oil supply to his buddies in China. And we only know part of the lying and cheating this Democratic Party is doing to rig the upcoming election like they did in 2020.
By the way, Clarion County Commissioners, don’t be stupid enough to get into the green deal. This is another scam these morons came up with. This will be a total disaster for our great nation.
Do they think we can afford an electric car? To buy a battery for it? Wake up people!
I wouldn’t trade my early days in Rimersburg for this mess now that Biden created. Every country is laughing at us because of Biden. Harris is really liked! She had over 15 staffers quit!