First, let’s give a standing ovation to Union superintendent Dr. John Kimmel and the school board for getting money from the Eccles Foundation to get the new playground at Sligo Elementary School.

Most of you people weren’t around when Mr. Eccles set up this foundation. It was set up to help students get college grants. Then somehow a guy in Oil City got put in charge of the funding, over local people to help on the board. This guy built ball fields in Oil City and Franklin with the fund that was for locals.

