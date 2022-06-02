Everything these Dems do in D.C. is one more step to communism. Your Biden and First Lady boarded a plane to go to Texas to talk more gun confiscation, not to mourn the 19 children and two teachers killed in that massacre.
This party of socialists care nothing about the American citizens, the U.S. armed services, U.S. law enforcement, or our allies, mainly Israel. Biden cares more about the border being open to his illegal voters, his friend Russia, his and Hunter’s great buddies, China. What happened to the investigation pertaining to Hunter’s laptop and the info about Joe and Hunter’s relationship to China? Is this another Biden coverup? Talk about corruption at its best. Is there no law to cover these Dems and are all the agencies bought off?
Biden never said a word in 2020 about the burning, looting, shooting cops, mass destruction in the liberal run states. These socialists want USA to be a lawless nation. This is all a ploy to take control of us and then they can tell you what to do and when. Enjoy your life of poverty, no home, no car, no food, water, etc. If you voted for these baby killers, same-sex marriage, transgender, non-Christians, no life, put your chest out and be proud you ruined this great nation for your children and grandchildren.
Now for you Steve Smith. You aren’t as stupid as I thought. You are above a third grade level (not much). I was shocked how fast you picked up on my not being allowed to call you “Demon-crats.” I stated we were losing our rights and freedoms more every day. I was told I couldn’t use that and my letters are edited. Freedom of speech and the press. Your letter had it in, but being a liberal you can put anything in the paper. No law covers you communists.
How do you like your freedoms under a Republican governor? Also, I heard your Republican Attorney General on FOX News (Sears) and she is very American as Republicans are. Strongly against gun control. One of the smarter ones in Virginia.
Steve, your party is anti-Christianity. Also, the priest won’t give Pelosi Communion because she is for abortion. I do think there is a lot in the Bible that states what your party is doing is a sin. Life begins the moment of conception.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg