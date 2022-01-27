What does the “Rule of Law,” U.S. Constitution, Bill of Rights, freedom, honor, integrity and commonsense have to do with Democrats? Absolutely nothing!
Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer are perhaps the two most dangerous people to ever hold office in the history of the U.S.! In true “pack animal” behavior, the Socialist Democrats turned on Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema when they diverted from the Alpha male of the pack and they did not vote in lockstep with Schumer on the Senate 60-vote cloture rule to move on the “Voting Rights Bill.” Both Sinema and Manchin know their loyalties are with their constituents from their respective states, not a radical mob of lunatics from D.C. Sinema and Manchin are patriotic Americans, which is a rarity in the Democratic Party, and they have been branded “racists and traitors” by their Socialist counterparts. Arizona Democrats are censuring Sinema for upholding her oath to the Constitution and voting her conscience. This speaks volumes about the unruly out of control Democrats!
After many decades of the Senate cloture rule of 60 votes being the “sacred cow” of the Senate, and most cherished tool to maintain rationality and balance within the Senate to prevent mob rule, it has suddenly passed into obsolescence. The Socialist Democrats, living up to their standards of never allowing a crisis go to waste, found that the pandemic made it easy to justify rules that could be used to stealthily pilfer an election. It worked so well, that sacrificing the 60-vote rule to take perpetual one party control would be worth the gamble. They would not need the 60-vote rule any longer because they will control virtually every aspect of government, as well as your life in perpetuity once in control, especially by utilizing the heavy hand of the Department of Justice. The “Voting Rights Bill” is a massive ruse designed only to legalize voting fraud nationwide! Thankfully the ploy failed, but only by a two vote margin! Socialist Democrats may have overplayed the “race card” on the Voting Rights Bill.
We are experiencing the sharpest rise in murder/crime in America in a century, and the most serious offenses are in Socialist Democrat-controlled cities. This is what happens when you elect the lawless to be in control of the lawless. Under the guise of public safety, we have just finished our first year of “compliance training.” How was it?
In one year, Biden/Harris have once again rendered us dependent on our adversaries, and the war mongers in the Biden administration are poking the bear in the eye when they threaten Vladimir Putin. Joe Biden is a legend in his own mind; the rest of the world knows he is all hat and no cattle, they know he is a weak, feckless, imbecilic, doddering fool that both China and Russia have already compromised through previous “business” deals with the Biden family when Joe was VP.
Furthermore, strategically, it is beneficial to supply arms length support to Ukraine and protect their sovereignty, but why does Biden not have the same regard for the borders of the U.S. when he brazenly opened our southern border on day one of his presidency?
Biden has contradicted nearly every statement he made while running for office. His commitments change with the wind. Biden is an egotistical narcissist, and while the nation rejects his every move demonstrated by plummeting poll numbers, Biden praised himself with accolades for a two-hour speech and a “job well done” in year one. Democrats and the MSM are already picking candidates (not Biden/Harris) for 2024. Democrats are rumored to be dusting off the 25th Amendment.
You, the voting public, are complicit in placing these morons in charge of this nation! The best thing you can do is stop Socialism from making any further inroads into the fabric of this nation! Born during the Harry S. Truman presidency, my generation knows we were blessed just by being born in America, and we have a great appreciation for that, and great disdain for those who disrespect this nation. We should consider the upcoming 2022 midterm, and the 2024 Presidential elections the most consequential in our lifetimes! Don’t squander this one, or it will be your last chance to remain a free republic. Vote pro-American!
D.R. LEWIS
Chicora