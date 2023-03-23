Did you know that you are allowed to steal up to $1,000 worth off of businesses, but if you go over that, you would be arrested? You will probably be released by these liberal judges. I’ve seen where they have released murderers the next day with no bail.
Here is another law put out by the looney Dems: If you steal anything, you must report it on your income tax. What kind of know-nothing Democrats are running our country? They are making our country a wimpy, third world country.
Why hasn’t Biden been to Ohio to check on our American citizens? I’m sorry, I forgot they didn’t come across the border illegally so they don’t deserve any help.
The whole Biden family has been getting millions from China. What has Joe and family been doing for China? Seems like most Dems in D.C. are sleeping with the enemy. We know Swalwell was, and Milley told China if President Trump was going to do anything, he would tell them. He should be discharged and put in prison for treason along with the Biden family, Joe included.
I don’t know who voted these good-for-nothings into office, but whoever did can stand proud. I know you won’t admit it. You will blame President Trump. Goofy is blaming Trump for the inflation.
Biden bailed out the banks that collapsed because there were millionaires and big money people that gave money to get Biden and other Dems elected.
Wake up people before it’s too late.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg