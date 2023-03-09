Is everything that happens is a big joke and a laughing matter to the Democrats that are ruining the greatest nation on earth with their idiotic ideas? Ideas such as socialism, woke, cancel culture, CRT and BLM?
There was a woman talking to Biden about losing two sons to fentanyl that came across his closed border. This so-called president had the audacity to laugh in her face and blame Trump for the border mess that he created.
Can’t you see why he wants to pay off college tuitions? He is buying votes and many colleges are biting on the woke-joke.
What happened to the investigation of the classified papers found at Biden’s and the laptop material of Hunter that had info of Biden and Hunter’s dealings with China, Ukraine, Russia and others? Did the FBI and DOJ cover this up? Remember, Pelosi and Hillary said no one is above the law? (Unless you are a Democrat.) One big party of corruption at its best.
Take Buttigieg. The guy doesn’t have a clue what his job is. He looked totally lost when he showed up in Ohio. Sort of like he didn’t know what a train was.
Here’s another piece of work, Garland. Ted Cruz sure made him out to be a liar.
The DOJ and FBI are all politicized and under socialism rule. Wray of the FBI is under socialism rules. All working for China.
I would rather be a Republican and a conservative than turn my back on God. Or a liberal doing the Devil’s work. Now is the time to pray and pray hard.
Support law enforcement, praise God, vote red to save our country, and welcome the Lord. Judgment Day is coming.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg