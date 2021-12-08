The “Demon-crats” and the media are raving over Biden getting gasoline prices dropped a total of two cents per gallon. That is a great accomplishment for Joey after the great President Trump had the price down around $2 a gallon and had the USA self-dependent on gas and oil until Biden signed the executive orders, which I don’t think he knew what he was doing. The one pulling this puppet’s strings is to blame. Was it Obama?
Fauci is one of the most idiotic morons alive. This “Mr. Science” knows nothing about COVID or any other disease. He has changed his stories so many times, what are we to believe? He lied about funding the Wuhan Lab with our tax money. Lying to Congress should be jail time. How about his funding Wuhan to put beagle pups in enclosures with sand flies to eat the pups alive?
How about Harris having her aides resigning or retiring? It looks as though they have had a gut full of her knowing nothing and doing nothing. I give them credit for being great liars and cheaters. They get an A-plus for their great job of cheating at the election to get Biden in as president over Trump.
How about the new law in New York City? You can smash and loot as long as it’s not over $950. Another great “Demon-crat” run city and state.
I see George Soros is putting millions into supporting liberal judges (ones that let criminals out of jail with no bail). Why is this creep from Hungary allowed in our country?
This Great Nation’s citizens better soon wake up as this country is becoming more communistic every day. Are you people forgetting how many men and women died to keep us safe and free? If you are, you should hang your head in shame. The socialists want a lawless country to make it easier to take over, and make it easier to get control of us. We should all band together and fight back!
Did I see a group in Clarion protesting to keep abortion rights? Abortion, according to God, is a sin and you are guilty of murder.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg