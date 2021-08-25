America has endured six months of the Reign of Terror of the radical left, Communist controlled Democratic Party, their unfit leader, President Biden, and their out of control overspending Congress. What can Americans do?
1. Look at what they do and not Listen to their lies in the media.
2. Know the means they took control: Election fraud. Support statewide forensic audits in all states to determine if fraud was done. Remember: The Democratic Party, the media, and Hillary Clinton all claimed Election fraud by Trump colluding with the Russians in the 2016 Presidential Election. They forced a two-and-a-half year Mueller investigation costing $37 million to establish no fraud.
3. Know your enemy: Our enemies are communists within. They control the Democratic Party, the media, the federal government, some states, and most big cities.
4. Know their game plan: To trigger an economic collapse. They massively overspend for social programs paid for by massive printing of money resulting in devaluation of the dollar, hyperinflation and huge price increases. They forced spending $1 trillion leftover from the Trump stimulus, $1.9 trillion “rescue” package, and $1.2 trillion “infrastructure” totaling $4.1 trillion overspending with plans to ram a $3.5 trillion “budget” through Congress in September.
5. Know their goal: World domination. America’s military and economic might has to be drastically reduced so communists, who have taken control of a majority of countries through socialism, can establish one world government.
6. Know their Tactics: Harassment, intimidation, riots and forced mandates. They are applying the Communist (Marxist) doctrine of Critical Race Theory that whites and unvaccinated are oppressors, minorities and the vaccinated are the oppressed, and using brutal tactics against the “oppressors” known as the cancel culture.
7. Protest and legally resist all mandates. Stop wearing the ineffective masks for COVID virus.
In 1956, Nikita Khrushchev, leader of Communist USSR warned, “We will take America without firing a shot. We don’t have to invade the U.S. We will destroy them from within.”
WILLIAM R. STRONG
Oil City