There’s so much bad news out of Ukraine. Almost the entire world is standing with President Biden and the United States as he leads NATO to sanction Putin’s war.
But what else has President Biden been doing for the past year and almost three months? I saw a list this evening — a list with about 217 separate items already done to help Americans, if I counted correctly.
The list starts out with the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, $1,400 stimulus checks in our bank accounts, one-year Child Tax Credit expansion (this tax credit almost cut American child poverty in half. That help has now expired due to Greedy Old Propagandist politicians refusing to help American children), one-year Earned Income Tax Credit expansion, $330 billion state and local aid in the fight against COVID, and $130 billion for the safe reopening of American schools. The list goes on; that’s only the first six items of 217.
No tax breaks for the rich with almost 83 percent going to the richest 1 percent like Trump did. No golfing, no bragging, no lying, either. Over the past year-plus, President Biden has been quietly helping Americans. Just google: “What Biden has done, Wordpress.” It’s an amazing, very long list of things done now to help you and all Americans.
CHRISTINE M. ADAMS
Mayport