Isn’t it ironic? On Wednesday last week, former President Donald Trump called Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky a “Broken Old Crow’’ for signing a bill to help make America’s infrastructure great again.
McConnell, to date, has mostly pushed back since Obama in helping the Democrats, or “Demoncrats” as used colloquially. The “Demoncrats” don’t have the power to create a tornado to demolish a city, but the Anti-Christ would.
Isn’t it ironic, Mitch showed favor in fixing America with a bipartisan act, and areas in his home state of Kentucky got hit with a massive tornado three days later?
More irony was seen again this week when someone burnt down the large Christmas tree outside of the Fox headquarters. The irony being that Fox found this to be more sinister than the attack on our Capitol on Jan. 6.
What does your Bible say about the Antichrist? Well Professor Google says the Antichrist is Intelligent (Revelation 13:18; Daniel 7:8); a Charismatic Speaker (Daniel 7:8; Revelation 13:5); a Crafty Politician (Daniel 9:27; Revelation 17:12, 13, 17); has a Distinct Physical Appearance (Daniel 7:20); is a Military Genius (Revelation 4; 17:14; 19:19); is an Economic Genius (Daniel 11:38); is a Blasphemer (Revelation 13:6); is Utterly Lawless (2 Thessalonians 2:8); is a Selfish, Ambitious Egomaniac (Daniel 11:36, 37; 2 Thessalonians 2:4); is a Greedy Materialist (Daniel 11:38); is Controlling (Daniel 7:25); and is Proud and Self-exalting Above God and Everything (Daniel 11:36; 2 Thessalonians. 2:4).
Doesn’t sound like that Demoncrat Biden. Who then?
I was telling a friend this, and he said things are wonky today, what with COVID and Christians attacking Christians at school board meetings. Now that is ironic! Or as Alanis Morrissette suggests, “Like a free ride when you’ve already paid, or a death row pardon two minutes too late.” Or you won’t wear a mask and when you get to Heaven’s gate, St. Peter is. Would that be ironic?
JACK PAULDEN
Rimersburg