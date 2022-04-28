Indivisible We Rise (Clarion area) is pleased to announce the placement of their newest billboard. It is located at the top of River Hill, visible from the inbound lane, on the left side.
It highlights a few of the contributions recently made by the Democrats while asking the simple question: “What is the Republican agenda?”
Minority Leader McConnell was asked that question recently and his sole answer was, “we’ll let you know after we’re back in the majority.”
A headline article in The Leader-Vindicator recently announced the release of federal funds under the Build Back Better initiative for use in rebuilding local bridges. Senator Casey announced the release of $26 million in new funding for local acid mine drainage reclamation, some of which is underway already. In one year, 43 lifetime federal judges have been confirmed, the most in 40 years — including 13 Circuit Court judges, 29 District Court judges, and a new appointment to the Supreme Court. A detailed and lengthy list is available at: whatbidenhasdone.wordpress.com/2022/01/20/year-one-what-biden-has-done-mega-thread/
While the RNC has yet to release any agenda or platform in the last three years, simple observation finds that they are attempting to outlaw gay marriage, outlaw interracial marriage, outlaw contraceptives, outlaw abortion, outlaw everything in history that they don’t like, outlaw words they don’t like, outlaw secular beliefs, outlaw social programs, restrict access to voting, privatize the public school and national park systems, raise taxes on low- and middle-income folks, and cut Social Security and Medicare — for starters.
If the RNC feels otherwise, they could simply release an updated platform; something they refuse to do.
DAN CAREY
Sligo