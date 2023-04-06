What to do about Trump? Steve Smith Josh Walzak Author email Apr 6, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save What to do about him?Three words: Lock him up!STEVE SMITHFalls Church, Va. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Josh Walzak Author email Follow Josh Walzak Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Featured Local Savings More Opinion ColumnsLetters to the Editor Latest e-Edition Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition. Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options. News in your inbox What's Trending Pittman Responds to Homer City Power Plant Closure Two men face assault charges after incident outside of bar Farm Fest planned for August in New Bethlehem Redbank Valley Intermediate School announces honor roll L-V VIDEO: Redbank Baseball: Tate Minich and Tyler Hetrick L-V VIDEO: Syrup Season at Yeany's Maple Deer Hunting Harvest Estimates Released Armstrong GOP holds spring banquet The annoying student Heavy metal: Lady Bulldogs rout Clarion Trending Recipes Local Businesses The Courier Express Newspaper 500 Jeffers St, Du Bois, PA 15801 +1(814)371-4200 Currently Open Website Find a local business Featured Jobs Latest Classifieds NOTICE Artificial flower arrangements must be removed from Carrier & SLIGO BOROUGH ANNUAL AUDIT AND FINANCIAL REPORT YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 GENERAL FUND SPECIAL REV FUNDS BALANCE ON 1/1/22 200,746 117,351 REVENUES: TAXES 140,679 4,981 LICENSES 7,397 FINES 642 INTEREST 130 44 FEDERAL 35,075 STATE SHARED 2,868 31,267 LOCAL GVMT UNITS 20,272 CHARGES FOR SERVICES 6,984 13,475 OTHER FINANCING SOURCES 15,388 430 TOTAL REVENUES: 229,435 50,197 TOTAL AVAILABLE: 430,181 167,548 EXPENDITURES: GENERAL GOV’T 68,947 PUBLIC SAFETY 7,951 5,000 STREETS 6,716 42,165 RECREATION 1,487 18,774 EMPLOYER PD. BOROUGH OF NEW BETHLEHEM NOTICE OF INTRODUCTION OF AN ORDINANCE OF THE BOROUGH OF NEW BETHLEHEM, COUNTY OF CLARION, COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA, APPROVING THE ASSIGNMENT AND TRANSFER OF THE BOROUGH OF NEW BETHLEHEM POLICE PENSION PLAN TO THE SOUTHERN CLARION COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. Ads to Go 148439.pdf 149248.pdf 149249.pdf 149138.pdf Facebook Stocks Market Data by TradingView