I have noticed a number of letters to the editor from liberals blasting Republicans for anything and everything, but I have also noticed almost no letters from any liberal or Democrat lavishing praise on their president!
Since Jan. 20, Joe Biden is literally destroying our country. His first act was to cancel the Keystone XL Pipeline. What happened? Gas prices have skyrocketed. Our southern border is wide open with illegal aliens from over 100 countries flooding into our country with many infected with COVID. The American taxpayer is footing the bill to house these illegals and fly them all over the country. Most of these invaders wear no masks but Biden is lecturing real Americans to get the vaccine and wear masks. The hypocrisy is truly amazing!
Biden, along with the Democrat-controlled House and Senate are doing everything they can to spend us into oblivion. Biden, Schumer and Pelosi will be long dead and gone when our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren are left to pay the bill for their absolute incompetence.
In the height of arrogance, Democrats tried to blame Republicans for defunding police when it is they who have done it in Democrat-controlled cities like New York, Chicago, Portland, Seattle and others. These Democrat-controlled cities are a disaster with riots, looting, shootings and burning them to the ground. But nothing to see here, just move along. God help us all.
RICK RATHFON
Shippenville
[EDITOR’S NOTE: The writer is chairman of the Clarion County Republican Party.]