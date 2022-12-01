Your so-called president had the audacity to call us gun owners “sick!” Boy Joe, you sure called the kettle black. He doesn’t know one gun from another. He’s like your vice president when she called coal mines in West Virginia “land mines.”
Biden, if you want to stop all the crime, you will have to get rid of guns, your bodyguard’s guns too. Get rid of knives, hammers, vehicles, people’s arms that push other people on to the subway tracks, and make these liberal judges keep the criminals in jail instead of releasing them the next day.
These Dems think we are too stupid to see what they are up to. They want total chaos, crime and all the illegals to come here to vote. Cuomo said to make all the illegals U.S. citizens. This guy has 40 or more years in his job and so far I can’t think of one good thing he has done for our country.
I do hope Pelosi is gone forever. Mayorkas is under investigation about the border crisis. He claims the border is closed and under control. I guess the border czar is doing a good job.
Why is it taking so long to count the votes? Could the Dems be cheating and rigging the election? Don’t trust these Dems as they want socialism in our great nation.
Biden suckered college students by saying he would pay for their tuition. Doesn’t Joe have to go through Congress to spend money? How much is it going to cost the USA after the G20 summit on climate change? Trump got rid of paying other countries’ shares. What did Biden promise? I feel Joe is setting us up for China to take over the USA.
By the way, there are over 400,000,000 illegal gun owners in the USA.
Thanks to all that voted for Shapiro and Fetterman. More crime and taxes.
God bless America. Also, let he who is without sin cast the first stone.
Merry Christmas.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg