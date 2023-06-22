I was talking to a dear friend of mine at church on Sunday. So many people continue to remain in their their political party without a second thought. I’ve thought very carefully about why I’m a Democrat.
A short list, just during President Biden’s term:
• There’s Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid protections.
• There’s the minimum, and this is huge to me, 15 percent minimum tax on corporations. We pay our taxes, many of the largest corporations were paying nothing. Some of those giant corporations actually were refunded our tax dollars!
• There’s 13 million new jobs and nearly a million factory jobs created during the Biden administration, with record low unemployment and wages going up, especially for lower wage workers. More people are working than ever in the history of the USA.
• Infrastructure, which was promised over and over by the previous administration, was passed, creating jobs for the next 10 years just a few months into the Biden administration.
• The Inflation Reduction Act protected millions of Americans’ healthcare, as well as lowering inflation for everyone for at least the last 10 months.
• Medicare prescription drug prices are capped at $2,000 now. Insulin prices are capped at $35 a month for people on Medicare, like me.
• Congress finally passed bipartisan gun legislation to try to protect Americans, but more needs to be done. $10 billion has been allocated for mental health, in the same bill.
• President Biden oversaw the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, and unbelievably, it was a real struggle! GOP politicians don’t care about us.
• President Biden pardoned all prior federal offenses of marijuana possession, protecting Americans who may be denied employment, housing or educational opportunities as a result.
• A $369 billion investment in Climate Change was made, because regardless of GOP propaganda, Climate Crisis is real. We see Canada’s huge fires affecting our own air.
• $40 billion has been allocated to create opportunities for America’s workers, as well as funding for public safety, and affordable housing, and small businesses, healthcare and mental health. Food assistance has been expanded, and childcare assistance as well.
• The Postal Service Reform Act was passed to stabilize our post offices. There are still GOP attempts to kill our constitutionally mandated post offices to privatize the system, giving our tax dollars to a wealthy CEO and raising prices.
• The PACT Act has provided health care for American military — another example of Americans shaming the GOP into doing the right thing. Your voice matters!
I’m proud to be a member of the party that helps Americans, protecting our rights, our freedoms and especially our democracy. President Biden was absolutely not my first choice as president. He’s not simply treading water, as I expected; he’s surging ahead and creating a better future for all Americans, with no one paying higher federal taxes except those earning over $400,000. Democrats are getting the work done for Americans and I’m proud to be a member.
P.S. — Just for Fred Shick: I’ve read my Bible three times, and every one of 20,000 footnotes in my NIV Bible. So, yes, I’ve read Romans. Every word, three times. It’s about love. Democrats love America and each other. No one but Jesus is perfect. We love each other where we are and help each other as much as possible. Democrats are getting the work done to help Americans. GOP operatives know that propaganda works and propaganda hurts. Facts matter.
CHRISTINE M. ADAMS
Mayport