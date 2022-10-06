In a recent new court filing, Trump’s lawyers have reported that FBI agents seized nearly 200,000 pages of documents from the Florida residence of the disgraced former president.
It was previously known that FBI agents took about 11,000 documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach during an Aug. 8 raid in connection with a criminal investigation of his removal of government documents from the White House when he left office in early 2021. More than 100 of the documents were classified or highly classified.
So, given that Trump is widely known, by his own admission, to not be a reader, what might he have planned to do with all of that material? Clearly, he would be unable and unwilling to read them.
So, Plan B? Maybe an engagement gift to Kim Jung Un, with whom Trump claimed to have fallen in love back when Kim was making a mockery of Trump’s simple view of the world?
Plan C — maybe a gift of admiration to Putin whom Trump called a genius when Putin/Russia invaded Ukraine?
Plans D through Z — gifts to other despots often praised by Trump, the unmitigated lover of dictators and despots around the world?
Any other reason you can think of? How about simply selling them to the highest bidders anywhere? Trump is bleeding funds left and right.
Lock him up!
STEVE SMITH
Falls Church, Va.