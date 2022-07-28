America is more polarized than at any time in its history except for the Civil War. American politics has divided families with parents and children no longer speaking. Family get togethers are fraught with tension over politics. Lifelong friendships have collapsed. Marriages have ended due to this polarization. At work people are frightened to mention politics for fear of being fired or offending a co-worker. Consumers even base what brand of toothpaste they use based upon their politics according to a study for Colgate.

So, in this political divide, what could two former state legislators — one a Democrat and one a Republican — agree on? The need for congressional term limits.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos