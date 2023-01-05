Happy New Year!
In 2023, Americans deserve truth, justice, and our rights, our freedoms and our democracy to be protected — and our Constitution to remain undamaged. With a Republican majority in the House, can President Biden protect those? Can he continue to get laws passed that help Americans?
In 2021, we got a president who does not have a record of over 30,000 lies, but who now has a solid record of helping Americans.
The Jan. 6 committee has finished their work to expose what happened concerning that domestic terrorist attacking on our Capital. The truth is out there, available on the internet and in book form. I’m excited because my book will be here in a few days. Facts matter.
Will Americans get the Justice we deserve if the ringleaders of that attempted theft of our votes and our democracy serve time in jail for the attempted coup based on the Big Lie? The former president has called for “termination” of our Constitution!
Americans must contact politicians and ensure that they know that we understand what is at stake. And they must protect those priorities.
Facts matter, truth matters; our rights, our freedom, our democracy, our Constitution matters.
CHRISTINE ADAMS
Mayport