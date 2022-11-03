Was the CDC correct? Was COVID a threat — a pandemic threat — to the lives of the United States and the world? Pandemic means a widespread infectious disease covering a whole country or world. COVID was and is worldwide. Thank whomever you think to thank for coming up with a vaccine, for distributing it, and for saving lives. It can be the God you choose to worship, or whatever, but men of science and industry came up with a solution to save lives.
Do you use a cell phone? Does it work based on science? Do you drive a car that works based on science? Do you have a TV that works based on science? I could go on, but the point I attempt to make is, why did so many not believe that the COVID threat was real? Some still think that because they didn’t get ill, it’s not real, or they are super men or women. If all men and women got every disease going around, human existence would be extinguished. If we had no vaccines, all people would not get the flu, or a cold at the same time. The point is that fewer people die if we take adequate precautions.
Now comes global warming! I will give a quick science lesson in a paragraph that may at least alert you to the possibility that its real.
Clouds in the sky are steam. Many people do not know that. Water vapor, an invisible gas of water molecules, rises from all water sources you can think of, including human beings, and goes in the atmosphere. Because the atmosphere usually gets colder as you go up in altitude, the gas gets condensed or squeezed as it rises higher and cools, and the invisible gas condenses and visible moisture we call clouds, or steam, appear. It was a genius scientist about 120 years ago, Ludwig Boltzmann, who realized that when you can’t see something, it doesn’t mean that something is not there. He determined that when you take water and spread it out by heating it, you can no longer see it — that is called evaporation. Cool that same bunch of clumped together atoms called molecules that you spread out and you get steam. Cool it further and you get tiny drops that form rain. Lessen the uprising heated air or make the drops big enough to overcome the uprising gases, and those drops fall as rain. Cool them to 32 degrees Fahrenheit or below, and you get snow, sleet, etc.
Now, think of gasoline in your car. It gets burned and so is heated and spread; it leaves your engine as a gas that was called the “Terrible Trio” of poisonous gases. With science we have the catalytic converter to convert those gases to carbon dioxide and water vapor.
So, when you heat water, it stays as water in a much thinner invisible form, until cooled. For gasoline going through an engine, breakfast can explain the process. Think of your brown or burned toast; it’s no longer the bread you started with. But the engine, being the toaster, can still spread that burnt stuff into an invisible gas. And so it leaves your exhaust as an invisible gas and heads skyward. Normally you won’t see it leave your exhaust, but guess what, it’s up there.
The movie “Don’t Look Up!” would have a different meaning if you looked up and saw car exhaust and any gases not of water vapor forming their clouds in the sky. What you would see over time, is that there would be more clouds, and more clouds and more clouds. This is real science, and just because we cannot see the pollution up there, it is there. A cloud on the ground is called fog; car exhaust and factory exhaust and your furnace exhaust and other things that burn fuel, like fog, if they don’t rise, is called smog.
If you care about our planet, look up! And realize that although many look upward for heaven, if we don’t stop listening to politicians who make money from saying something is not real, the reality will eventually become visible to us, and perhaps too late to do anything about.
JACK PAULDEN
Kettering, Ohio