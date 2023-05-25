Now I am the bully? This adult never said I wanted bad things to happen to these kids. I said that if they didn’t learn some empathy and compassion for others, they might get it back in spades.
My loved one has been called terrible names, body-shamed, and even had rude comments made about their numerous health issues. Just last week, a prom picture was cut and posted on another person’s page, accompanied by some extremely hurtful remarks. It’s pretty hard to rise above that. Other kids have been subjected to similar treatment, so if this isn’t mean, what is?
Not everyone is the same size, not beautiful, nor a gifted student (no offense intended to the gifted students). Other kids should not be made to feel less than because they don’t fit the mold. If children aren’t being taught kindness at home, maybe they will grow up feeling entitled. That they can treat others anyway they want. Just a thought.
Addressing mental health issues, what do you think the mental health status is of the victims of (not alleged) bullying?
I do apologize to the prom court. The remark (in my last letter to the editor) was not meant for you directly, if that’s the way it seemed.
I don’t know the gentleman who wrote last week’s letter. It kind of sounded to me like he was bullying the newspaper editor.
Although high school is meant to be a good time, it doesn’t always turn out that way. I’m very sure future reunions will be a very small group.
In closing, I’m wishing good things for the graduates, not bad things. I hope they all choose good paths for their futures. Choose to be kind! It is a choice.
CATHY HAINES
New Bethlehem