America is on the right track! No more promises about Infrastructure. The bill is passed — Done! More Americans are employed today than ever in American history — Done!
Unemployment is at record lows — Done!
Over 800,000 new manufacturing jobs created — Done! Democrats get the work done to help Americans! And they don’t brag nearly enough!
Finally, President Biden did a speech last week on Bidenomics. He’s owning a term extremist MAGA media has been using to attack him. Now Biden has been explaining exactly what is actually happening. He’s building the economy “from the middle out and the bottom up, instead of just the top down.” It’s working. The GOP’s Trickle down economics has failed middle class Americans for the past 40 years. The wealthy got tax breaks and we got dramatic cuts to infrastructure, research, education and much more. Corporations moved their factories overseas in search of paying lower wages and no benefits. We know how that feels! President Biden is investing in the American people, not in tax cuts for the wealthy as the GOP have steadily done for the last four decades.
Under Bidenomics, infrastructure and new manufacturing have, in just two-and-a-half years, created 13 million jobs that pay better, finally. America’s economy now is booming. Public investment has attracted more than $490 billion dollars of private money into new industries. An example of trickle down failure is Big Oil, that made $200 billion in profits last year and took $30 billion of our tax dollars in tax breaks. The average billionaire pays 8 percent in federal taxes, less than the more than 13 percent most of us pay. Biden’s using money from fairer taxation to invest in Americans, and to pay down the debt.
According to President Biden, “Bidenomics is another way of saying, Restore the American Dream…it’s rooted in…investing in America, investing in Americans.” Remember, no one earning less than $400,000 a year will pay higher federal taxes. Bidenomics, with the help it had of a Democratic House, is investing in American supply chains and in manufacturing, and it’s working for Americans and for America, in spite of MAGA propaganda. The work for the American people is getting done, my favorite four-letter word!
CHRISTINE ADAMS
Mayport