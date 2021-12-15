Biden got the gasoline prices dropped two cents per gallon. The news media went wild over this.
After this great accomplishment, I was almost ready to switch to being a “Demon-crat,” then I remembered what they stand for: Abortion, same sex marriage, anti-Christianity, killing, looting, burning, racism and everything the Lord and the Bible are against.
Why doesn’t Biden talk about or mention the Americans he left stranded in Afghanistan? His big thing is putting fear in people about the COVID and shutting down our country. He backs Fauci, who is one of the biggest liars, changing his mind and lying to Congress. Fauci calls himself “Mr. Science.” He should be in prison for lying, giving our tax money to China (which he denied), putting beagle pups in an enclosure for sand flies to eat alive at the Wuhan Lab.
Also, on the program “The Five,” the subject of Biden’s daughter’s diary was brought to the public’s attention. The FBI got the diary to keep quiet what was going on between Biden and his daughter. Also, Hunter Biden buying a pistol was covered up. The Justice Department went to the place where Hunter bought the gun and confiscated all the paperwork. Another government cover-up.
Did you see Hillary crying while she read her acceptance speech that she had to read had she won the presidency? Let’s have a pity party for her.
Christine Adams, a good Christian wouldn’t bash President Trump like you do. Take a good look at what shape our nation is in now that these lying, cheating socialists took over. These communists want power and control of us. Look at inflation, food prices, gasoline, etc. These creeps are turning our nation into a third world country. All your party does is call the race card, defund police, it’s okay to loot, burn, as long as you steal over $950 dollars worth. See why they had open borders? More voters. Socialist Diblasio of New York wants to let illegals vote. May God have mercy on us if the socialists cheat and rig the next election like they did to beat President Trump.
Hey Steve: Why don’t you clean up your own socialist backyard before you try someone else’s? By the way, Chris Henderson is twice the man you would like to be. Is Biden writing your articles? Do you have grandchildren? If you do, why would you want them to live under socialism?
Merry Christmas everyone!
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg