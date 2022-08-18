Young Morrill Worcester from Harrington, Maine won a trip to Washington, D.C. He would never forget his visit to Arlington National Cemetery.

Morrill founded the Worcester Wreath Company. In 1992, at the end of the holiday season, he found himself with a surplus of wreaths. Remembering his boyhood experience at Arlington, he realized he had an opportunity to honor our country’s veterans.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos