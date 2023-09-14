It’s hard to believe that with all the oppressive heat this summer that Christmas is just around the corner. It’s time for faith, friends and family.
Wreaths Across America is a program where family members, friends or sponsors can remember and honor our departed loved ones by purchasing a wreath to be placed at their eternal resting place.
Last year, our first, we placed almost 230 wreaths honoring veterans. So, once again, the New Bethlehem American Legion Post No. 354 will sponsor Wreaths Across America.
Because of inflation, the wreaths will cost $17.
Prior to our volunteers laying the wreaths. The American Legion Post will perform a ceremony honoring these heroes at the Redbank Valley Veterans Memorial Park, located at 407 Arch Street in New Bethlehem, on Dec. 16, at 1 p.m.
Many feel that a person dies twice, once when they take their last breath, and when their name is no longer spoken. Therefore, each person who places a wreath at the gravesite will honor that veteran by saying their name and stepping back and saluting them.
Our goal is to ensure that every deceased veteran has a wreath placed at their grave site. We can accomplish this with your help. Please purchase a wreath for a loved one or departed friends.
Donations will be humbly accepted to place a wreath on a veteran’s grave site who no longer have family members in the area.
We cover most of the cemeteries in southern Clarion County, however, individuals can purchase a wreath through us and personally place it.
Applications will soon be available in locations in the area or you can mail in an order with the following information: Veteran’s name; Cemetery; Sponsor’s name and phone number, and a check for each wreath ordered.
Make checks payable to the American Legion and send the check and information to American Legion Post No. 354, P.O. Box 244, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
Anyone wishing to volunteer can send their name and phone number to the above address.
Thank you for your support in honoring and not forgetting our loved ones and heroes.
RAY ISHMAN
WAA Coordinator