Your president and his cronies have put this Great Nation into total ruin in one year. Just think what it will be like in three more years. Socialism, Communism and total control of us by these Socialistic creeps. Everything President Trump did to better our lives was gone with one stroke of a pen by Joe Biden.
Judicial Watch sued the U.S. Department of State for information on why the Biden Administration shut down the China/COVID investigation. Was this done to cover up Biden’s connection to China and could this virus have been spread intentionally?
This report also showed where Fauci gave $826,000 (of our money) to Wuhan Lab to study bats. This Fauci should be in prison with Schiff, Schumur, Pelosi, Hillary, Biden and all the “Demon-crats.”
Judicial Watch found a coordinated effort to advance CRT in Loudoun City, Va. despite public opposition. Another liberal, socialist move. Maybe the New Republican governor can get rid of the socialist crap.
Judicial Watch found that the Gitmo parole board freed bin Laden’s bodyguard and another terrorist. The release of some of the most dangerous Islamic terrorists, as the Biden Administration plans to clear out all the Gitmo prisoners (no matter how dangerous) just so he can close the facility. Great move Biden.
John Durham wins over toughest critic with revelations of Democrat scheme behind the Trump Russia probe. Maybe he can convict some of the “Demon-crats.”
How do Biden supporters like the high gas prices, food prices, inflation, and being told what to do by idiots?
Here’s news on the Clarion County Commissioners’ spending. Another $2.4 million in the East Brady tunnel — How many millions have they invested in it already? Wake up! This is not a tourist region. No place to work! Clarion is almost a ghost town. Most people are on welfare, retired and broke. One of these days the well will run dry from their wasteful spending, along with the money wasted by school systems.
Also, the Monroe Township supervisors are wasting money on a bike trail into Clarion Oaks when their roads are in terrible shape, dusty and washboarded. They have 41 miles of road and are the richest in the area. Are the supervisors learning how to spend money like the commissioners? If you don’t have the man power, hire a contractor.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg